Rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the week, a few severe storms expected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are watching the potential for thunderstorms, heavy rain, isolated flash flooding, and severe weather as we continue through the week.

Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain in Arkansas and Oklahoma yesterday and overnight. Radar estimates some 4 to 7 inch accumulations in McCurtain and Hempstead counties. We aren’t under a Flash Flood Watch yet, but any additional rain will quickly runoff and bring the potential for flooded roadways throughout the week.

The storms that triggered the heavy rain in Arkansas are moving east and away from us. Another round of storms is moving into the northern ArkLaTex and will continue south impacting much of the region through the morning.

1-hour radar loop

A cold front to our north is the reason we are seeing these repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms. As this morning round of thunderstorms dies off we may see a lull in activity through the middle of the day under otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. The dying thunderstorms will leave cool air outflow boundaries across the region that interact with the warm/humid air this afternoon to trigger pop up storms through the afternoon and evening. Another round of widespread storms will be possible this evening and into tonight, with yet another round during the day Tuesday.

This is a notriously difficult patten to forecast because the location of the outflow boundaries and location of the warmest air will have an impact on where future rounds of storms develop. We will have to take the severe weather threat on a day-by-day basis, but it seems possible we’ll be under some kind of severe weather threat each day through Thursday.

Today’s outlook shows a ‘slight risk’ of severe storms mainly I-20 and north. A few thunderstorms will be capable of mainly damaging wind gusts and flash flooding, with a lesser threat for large hail.

The Weather Prediction Center is showing widespread 2 to 4 inch rainfall accumulations for the ArkLaTex through the weekend. It’s likely several areas will receive over 4 inches of rain, and at some point we may see a Flash Flood Watch issued.

Temperatures will be tricky to forecast as well, but most of us will be in the 80s throughout the week, with some areas that receive sunshine warming into the low 90s this afternoon.

