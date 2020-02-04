Rain and thunderstorms possible Tuesday.. a few storms could be strong.. cold air returns tonight

Live Now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A chance of showers and thunderstorms is on the way for much of the ArkLaTex today. One or two storms could be strong later this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in.

This morning we are seeing scattered showers across much of the region which will bring wet roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures are comfortable in the low to mid-60s.

A cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon into tonight. There remains a lot of uncertainty as to the extent of the severe weather threat, but the clouds/rain we have around today may act to limit the potential for any severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has most areas in a ‘marginal risk’ for strong/severe storms, meaning 1 or 2 storms will be capable of producing mainly high wind gusts. The severe weather threat looks to be anywhere from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Severe weather risk this afternoon through late tonight

Futurecast shows most of the thunderstorms popping up east of I-49. We may also see small hail if storms are able to develop.

We will be ahead of the cold front for much of the day which will allow most areas to warm into the low 70s this afternoon. Enjoy the warmer air while we have it, afternoon temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 40s.

Tuesday afternoon highs

Moisture will surge into the region again tomorrow bringing a cold rain early in the day. We may have a few thunderstorms but no severe weather is expected.

The potential for winter weather late Wednesday into early Thursday morning still exists as any lingering rain could briefly change into a sleet, snow, ice mix. The threat of any accumulations is low, so at this point no travel impacts are expected. Any precipitation will taper off early Thursday with some late day sunsine.

Friday is looking great, but a chance of light rain will return early in the weekend.

