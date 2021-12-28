Rain and thunderstorms return, cold air arrives this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a breezy and warm Tuesday with a few rain showers returning to the weather pattern today, an isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible tomorrow, and a strong cold front will bring big changes this weekend.

The wind and warm air aren’t going anywhere today, sunrise temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a south wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour early in the day. The temperatures and wind will rise after sunrise and highs are headed for the mid to upper 70s with wind gusts out of the southwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour. The record high in Shreveport is 78 degrees, and 79 degrees in Texarkana, both could be tied or broken today.

What will change today is the potential to see a few rain showers. As the atmosphere warms up today a few isolated to scattered rain showers may develop during the morning and early afternoon. Accumulations will be light, but if you have any outdoor hopes and plans today you may want to take an umbrella to be on the safe side. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected today.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex late tonight and tomorrow, and severe weather is possible Wednesday. The front will bring thunderstorms Wednesday morning along and north of I-30 where some high wind or hail can’t be ruled out. The more likely severe weather threat would be in the early to mid-afternoon as the front interacts with warmer air building across Arkansas and Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in the ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible in the outlook area, but no widespread or significant severe weather is expected.

Severe weather risk Wednesday

The cold front will bring cooler nights and mornings later this week, but daytime highs will remain in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Dry weather is expected Thursday, but a chance of rain will return as a warm front moves across the region late Friday. If you have outdoor plans for New Year’s Eve we can’t rule out a few showers or isolated storms, but most areas will be dry and mild with midnight temperatures in the 60s.

A stronger cold front will arrive late Friday into New Year’s Day. There remains some model disagreement with the timing of the front. The Storm Prediction Center does have the ArkLaTex in the severe weather outlook late Friday and Saturday, but timing and specifics remain uncertain, but all severe weather hazards (wind, hail, tornadoes) will be possible during this time period.

Also of note, the temperature drop will be quick and dramatic Saturday night as we may drop below freezing early Sunday morning. If light rain lingers while the cold air arrives we will see some snow flurries or snow showers mainly near the I-30 corridor with very light accumulations. We will get a taste of winter temperatures behind this front as highs will be in the 40s and 50s Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall totals will average 1 to 2 inches over the next 7 days.