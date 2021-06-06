Rain and thunderstorms to continue for Monday, gusty winds and heavy will be possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This evening, we are witnessing scattered showers and thunderstorms coming to an end. We should see lows dropping down into the 60s and 70s. However, we are not done with the rainy threat yet. Monday, a Marginal Risk has been issued for seeing a few isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible in the ArkLaTex. The main concerns will be gusty winds and heavy rain.

Monday morning, a complex of thunderstorms will be rolling out of Dallas and will move into the by the afternoon. Highs for Monday will be in the 80s. The thunderstorms will move to the east for Monday evening. Tuesday, we could see another complex of thunderstorms sliding through the ArkLaTex. There is some good news in the forecast.

Rainfall totals through Tuesday

An upper ridge over Mexico and Southwest Texas will build to the northeast. As a result, rain chances will be on the decrease beginning Wednesday. The upper high will lead to highs warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The lower 90s will be around for the weekend. Although it is possible to see a few isolated showers for Sunday and next Monday. Lows will remain steamy into the 70s.

The next seven days