Rain and thunderstorms to continue into early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will stall across the ArkLaTex today, bringing brief heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms this morning. The rain may taper this afternoon, but it will be on and off through the weekend and into next week.

The intensity of thunderstorms has gone down overnight, but we did have reports of egg-sized hail in Bogata, TX, and quarter to nickel-sized hail in and around Texarkana (Bowie County). There is a small window where storms could intensify between I-20 and I-30 today so the Storm Prediction Center has maintained a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook for the region. Radar is estimating 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen near and north of I-30 which will lead to some high water on roadways in Texas and Arkansas.

The cold front will stall out today somewhere close to the I-20 corridor, and that is going to create a tricky rain and temperature forecast. The last push of heavy rain will come in this morning, but where the front stalls, likely along I-20, light to moderate rain may continue into the afternoon and evening. This would include the Shreveport/Bossier area. Where the rain tapers off we will remain mostly cloudy to overcast.

Temperatures will be chilly early in the day in the 40s. The front will create a large spread in temperatures today with highs in the 60s along the I-20 corridor. Cooler air north of the front will hold us in the upper 50s north of I-30. South of the front warmer air could bring afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees in Many and Natchitoches.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Looking into the weekend, the stalled front will return north as a warm front Saturday morning and into the afternoon. This will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to all areas at some point Saturday, but no severe weather is expected at this time.

The front will stall north of the ArkLaTex Saturday night, then return as a cold front as we move into the day Sunday. Rain and thunderstorms will accompany the front especially Sunday afternoon into Monday. The severe weather threat is low, but we may see some periods of heavy rain which could lead to a localized flash flooding threat of roads and poor drainage areas late Sunday into Monday.

The intensity of the rainfall will taper off Tuesday, but a few lingering pop-up type showers remain possible Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall accumulations between now and next Thursday will average 2 to 4 inches, with some higher amounts up to 6 inches or more in southern Arkansas.