SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many areas of the ArkLaTex are waking up to rain and a few claps of thunder this morning. The best push of rain will come early in the day, with warm, breezy, and humid weather returning this afternoon and sticking around through the weekend.

Temperatures are in the low 60s this morning, and the rain is impacting areas north of I-20 in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. While the threat of severe weather is low, we can’t rule out some small hail or gusty winds with the storms through 9 a.m.

Pinpoint Doppler

An area of low pressure moving through the region is the driving force behind today’s expected rain. As temperatures warm we may see another round of rain and thunderstorms develop by the mid to late morning. If this round does develop it would be the round that brings a higher chance of rain to the I-20 corridor of Texas and Louisiana. Rain will dissipate this afternoon, but we’ll be stuck with mostly cloudy skies through the evening and overnight hours.

FutureCast

The threat of severe weather is low, but a strong storm can’t be ruled out: It seems like every round of thunderstorms over the last month has brought severe weather, but we may make it through the day without seeing any severe thunderstorms. If the atmosphere manages to recover and a round of storms develops early in the afternoon, a storm capable of high wind or hail may be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook for the far northern ArkLaTex, generally from McCurtain County in Oklahoma, to Howard and Sevier counties in Arkansas.

Severe weather risk today

Turning warm, breezy, and humid later today: As the low passes to our east it will pull a warm front north from the coast. You will feel this front today, there will be a noticeable surge in wind and humidity behind the rain this afternoon. Highs will reach 80 degrees, and a sustained south wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour will occasionally gust up to 30 miles per hour.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon

Very warm stretch Thursday through Sunday: If you’ve ever watched the movie ‘Groundhog Day’ where the same day plays out over and over, that’s how our weather will be Thursday through Sunday. Each day will be very warm, humid, and breezy. We’ll have morning clouds, partly cloudy skies each afternoon, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Do your outdoor activities early in the morning to avoid the late-day heat.

Cold front brings relief early next week: A cold front will move in our direction late Sunday. It’s possible a few showers and storms could impact Texas late in the weekend, but most of the rain with this front will come in Sunday night into Monday. The threat of severe weather is also looking low with this system, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes. This front will bring temperature and humidity relief next Monday and Tuesday.