Rain begins to increase Friday and will stick around through most of next week

Look for a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. The rain becomes more widespread Sunday through Tuesday before ending late next week. Several inches of rain will be possible.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen a little bit of rain over the southern half of the area. Temperatures began in the low to middle 60s and have warmed well into the 80s over most of the area. The week will end with another warm day Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will begin in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will mainly be in the low to middle 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday night. Look for a mix of sunshine once again during the day Friday. With the upper-level disturbance that we have been talking about for the past few days getting closer, the chance for scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will increase. That rain will likely decrease Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with more scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The areas of showers and thunderstorms will increase even more as rain becomes more likely for all of the ArkLaTex from Sunday through Tuesday. Severe weather during the upcoming week is not going to be too much of a concern. If we have any severe storms, they should be very isolated. The main concern will be the rain. Most models continue to indicate that all of the area will have a good chance of receiving at least two inches of rain. It is very possible that many locations could see more than four inches with isolated higher amounts. We will have to be prepared for the possibility of flash flooding especially with the heavier downpours that occur early next week.

Models are split on exactly when we could see a change in this wet pattern. The majority show that upper-level high pressure will begin to build over our area late next week into next weekend. This will end the threat of rain and bring hotter temperatures. Highs will stay well below normal for this time of year in the week ahead. Afternoon temperatures will mainly be in the low to middle 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We could see temperatures at or above 90 degrees by next weekend.

–Todd Warren