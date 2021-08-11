Rain brings cooler temperatures this weekend with Tropical Storm Fred heading to Florida

The heat and humidity will hang around for a few more days. Rain will increase over the ArkLaTex this weekend ending our heatwave. Tropical Storm Fred will impact Florida this weekend and early next week.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 70s and have once again warmed into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices have also managed to surpass 105 degrees over most of the area. Don’t expect any change Thursday. We will once again begin the day with lows Thursday morning in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will return to the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will remain rather high with heat index values again surpassing 105 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Wednesday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds once again Thursday with pretty much all of the ArkLaTex remaining dry. We will remain partly cloudy Thursday night. A boundary will approach the area from the north Friday. This will bring us a slight chance for the random afternoon storm over most of the area.

Rain chances will increase this weekend as the upper-level ridge that has recently kept us hot and dry continues to weaken. Thanks to more clouds and rain, it will also cool down during the day as daytime highs will retreat to the lower 90s. We will continue to see a decent chance for the scattered thunderstorm well into next week. Consequently, below-normal daytime temperatures will continue with highs in the low to middle 90s. We should see rain chances decrease by the end of next week with warmer temperatures. Highs will return to the middle 90s.

Tropical Storm Fred formed yesterday evening in the Caribbean and will continue to march towards the northwest towards Florida. Thanks to interaction with land, strengthening should be somewhat limited as the storm will likely remain below hurricane status considering how close it could move to the Florida peninsula this weekend. Fred will eventually track through the Florida panhandle and the southeastern US before possibly strengthening in the Atlantic next week.

–Todd Warren