Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rain chances are increasing and the summer heat is decreasing

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This week’s August heatwave is getting ready to come to an end. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 90s. A Heat Advisory was originally issued for Friday on Thursday. Today, the National Weather Service canceled the advisory as dewpoint values will just be low enough not to meet the criteria. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible too. Beginning Saturday, our weather pattern will change.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Currently, a cold front is producing showers and thunderstorms over the Midwest. The cold front will end the heatwave and increase rain chances for the weekend. In addition, winds will change from the southwest to the northeast. Although rain chances will be around for the weekend, I am not expecting a washout for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Decent rain chances will continue into the early parts of next week.

Highs for Friday

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Fred is slowly trying to become better organized in the Atlantic. As Fred splits Cuba and the Bahamas, it is expected to enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico where it will become stronger. Fred will not be an issue for the ArkLaTex. Following Fred, we are watching Invest 95-L in the Atlantic. It has a high chance of development as it will follow a path similar to Fred.

The next seven days

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss