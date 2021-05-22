Rain chances are on the decrease but humidity will be sticking around

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Saturday has been a quiet but cloudy afternoon for much of the ArkLaTex. Depending on your location, temperatures are ranging from the 70s to the 80s. Radar is still picking up on a few showers in East Texas associated with Invest 91-L in Central Texas. As we stay on the theme of tropics, Subtropical Ana is still moving over the Atlantic Ocean. Ana will not threaten anyone!

Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the 60s. Sunday, I think we will see some sunshine return to the ArkLaTex. The chances of sunshine will be higher over the eastern ArkLaTex than in the western zones. As the ridge nudges its way to the east again, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the region.

Highs for Sunday

The weather pattern for the upcoming work week will be more of a typical summertime forecast. The mornings will start off humid and afternoon heating will lead to thunderstorms. A slightly better chance of rain may return for the Memorial Day weekend. Otherwise, highs will be in the middle and upper 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s.

The next seven days