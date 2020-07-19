Rain chances are on the increase for Monday and Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat is on in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 90s. A stray shower or two is possible as we move into the late afternoon and evening hours. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the middle 70s.

Moday and Tuesday will feature some heat relief for some members in the ArkLaTex. A weak disturbance in the Gulf will activate the seabreeze and generate some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, everyone will not see the storms. Like normal, the showers and storms will begin to fizzle after sunset. By midweek, we will see the disturbance shift more to the west into Texas.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Season is a giving a disturbance in the Atlantic a 20% chance of development in five days. Over time, the low pressure wave will move into the Gulf of Mexico. As this disturbance heads westward, we will could see an uptick of tropical moisture head our way to increase the rain chances. Depending on the track of the low, the better rain chances will ocur possibly south of Interstate 20.

The next seven days

