Rain chances are on the increase for Monday night

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Finally, sunshine broke out across the entire area of the ArkLaTex. Everyone is seeing temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Skies are partly cloudy! Tonight, we will see clouds continue to increase and moisture will be on the increase too. For the most part, Monday will be a dry afternoon with lots of clouds. However, I am expecting rain and storms to be on the increase because of a cold front.

SPC Outlook

For Monday, SPC has outlined a Marginal Risk over the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex. The main concern will be wind and hail. The rain and storms should move out early Tuesday morning. Sunshine and warm temperatures will return on Tuesday afternoon. As we stay in this active weather pattern, rain and thunderstorms will show up again on Wednesday and Thursday. Monday’s cold front will serve as the focal point for more storms as it moves northward as a warm front.

The latest models show the upper-level dynamics passing to the south of the ArkLaTex. Regardless, more rain will arrive Wednesday and last until Thursday. The upcoming weekend should be dry. Although, a weak cold front will produce a few showers on Saturday night! For the next seven days, highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Lows in the 50s.

The next seven days

