Rain chances are trending upwards and temperatures slowly decreasing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This afternoon, temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are bubbling up along the seabreeze south of Interstate 20. Similar to last night, I am expecting thunderstorms to last all the way up to sunset. Temperatures will drop down into the 70s. The same is expected for Friday and Saturday. As we move towards the weekend, we will see a pattern flip!

For Sunday, a large area of high pressure will sit over the Four Corners. For the eastern United States, a trough of low pressure increase rain chances for the region. Rain chances become likely Sunday and will last all the way into midweek. Keep in mind that it will not rain for everyone every single day. The good news with the pattern flip is the slightly cooler temperatures ahead for the region. Highs are expected to dip into the 80s. Over the next seven days, the ArkLaTex can see rainfall totals between 1-2 inches with others seeing totals up to four inches.

Rainfall totals through the next week

The 80s will not last forever. The weakness in the atmosphere is expected to move to the east. High-pressure ridging will return. In the long-range forecast, the major models seem conflicted on when the summer heat will return. Regardless, the summer heat is back on by next weekend with highs in the middle and upper 90s!

The next seven days