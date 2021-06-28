Rain chances decrease until the end of the week with near-normal temperatures

The threat of rain will decrease over the next several days with near-normal temperatures. Thunderstorms become more likely Friday with the threat lingering into the weekend. More rain could be on the way next week.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with very warm and humid conditions. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms have once again developed over parts of the area. The chance of rain will likely decrease for the next several days starting Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday morning will likely begin in the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs pretty close to normal in the lower 90s.

Futurecast shows that the scattered showers and thunderstorms that have developed over the area this afternoon will likely quickly dissipate Monday evening. We will stay mostly cloudy Monday night. Expect a mix of lots of clouds and some sunshine Tuesday. A brief shower with a rumble of thunder will be possible, but it appears that most locations will stay dry. Any rain that develops Tuesday afternoon will end Tuesday evening. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night. Don’t expect much change Wednesday. We will again see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a small chance for the random afternoon thundershower. Expect similar conditions Thursday.

The weather pattern shows an upper-level ridge of high pressure to our east will be responsible for limiting the rain threat for the next several days. Another upper-level trough will dive into the northeastern half of the country by the end of the week. This will bring another cold front into the area that will increase the showers and thunderstorms Friday. The rain threat will linger into Saturday but should decrease. I’d expect a mostly cloudy sky for the Fourth of July with a slight chance for the afternoon thundershower. Yet another disturbance could bring another decent shot for some rain by the middle of next week.

Temperatures in the week ahead will be near normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 80s on rainy days and low 90s when the rain is more isolated. Lows will likely remain in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren

