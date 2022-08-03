It still appears that the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase over most of the ArkLaTex on Thursday & Friday. Drier weather returns both this weekend and early next week. The outlook for the middle of next week shows a promising shot for more rain.

High temperatures so far today

A hot Thursday: Even though the chance of rain Thursday will increase, most of the rain will develop late in the day after temperatures have heated up. Thursday will begin with lows in the morning once again in the mid to upper 70s. By late afternoon, we will likely see highs in the upper 90s to near 100 over most of the area. Friday will see plenty of clouds for most of the day resulting in cooler temperatures. Highs will likely dip into the lower 90s.

Rain increases Thursday & Friday: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Wednesday night. Expect a partly cloudy sky for most of Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the area late in the day and gradually spread towards the south. This rain will likely end Thursday evening with plenty of clouds hanging around Thursday night. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely increase during the day Friday. While we will see a few storms in the next few days, severe weather is looking unlikely.

Futurecast updated every hour

A change in the outlook next week: Yesterday it appeared that we will see a rather hot and dry week next week. Many of the models have now changed and are showing that we could see a decent amount of rain. Rain chances could begin to increase next Wednesday, reach their peak next Thursday, and then end by next weekend.

Rainfall potential: We will likely once again see a big variation in rainfall totals around the ArkLaTex. Generally speaking, I would expect to see rainfall totals Thursday & Friday to be less than ½”. However, we will likely see spots that receive anywhere from one to two inches. Next week’s rain could be a bit heavier with many models showing rainfall potential of 1-2” over most of the area. Obviously, next week’s rain is still a long way out, so we will likely see some changes. Stay tuned!