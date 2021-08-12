Rain chances increase and temperatures decrease this weekend

A change in our weather pattern will bring an increase in rain and a decrease in heat during the next several days. Temperatures will likely stay below normal through next weekend even as the threat of rain decreases. Tropical Storm Fred will impact Florida this weekend.

Thursday was yet another partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have returned to the middle 90s. Most of the area has experienced another dry day with plenty of sunshine. A change in our weather pattern will begin to occur Friday. The large upper-level ridge that has kept our area hot and dry will begin to weaken. We will still see plenty of heat Friday. Look for lows Friday morning to be in the middle 70s. Daytime highs will likely return to the middle 90s with heat indices again close to 105 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see a mostly clear sky Thursday night. Sunshine will mix in with clouds Friday. With the upper ridge a little weaker, the heat of the day should be enough to produce a few stray afternoon t’showers. A weak upper-level disturbance will settle into the middle of the country during the weekend. This will likely increase the coverage of the showers and thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex Saturday. The good chance of rain will linger through Sunday and Monday. While we will see some storms during this period, severe weather is looking rather unlikely.

The threat of rain will continue through next weekend with a gradual decrease in our chances as we proceed through the week. Models continue to indicate a fair amount of rain during the next ten days with totals of around an inch possible. Temperatures during this period will not be as hot. Daytime highs will likely settle into the low to middle 90s with a few upper 80s possible over the northern half of the area. Overnight lows will likely stay in the middle 70s.

Fred is now a tropical depression and is still expected to move close to Florida this weekend. A final landfall is expected somewhere over the Florida panhandle. The system will then turn northeast away from the ArkLaTex. We will not see any direct weather impacts in our area from Fred.

–Todd Warren