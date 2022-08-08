The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase for the next several days resulting in slightly below-normal temperatures. The dry weather pattern will return starting Friday with a gradual warming trend.

Below-normal temperatures: Today was likely the hottest day of the week and perhaps the hottest day of the next ten. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Thanks to the return of more clouds and a better chance of rain, we will take the edge off of the heat for the next several days. Temperatures Tuesday will likely begin in the middle 70s which is still a little above normal. Daytime highs will end up being a little below normal in the low to middle 90s. We will cool down even more Wednesday. Lows will settle into the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s,

Rain looking promising for a few days: Futurecast shows that any rain that has popped up over our area today will quickly end this evening. More widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop over the area Tuesday. The rain will develop over the northern half of the area late in the morning and gradually spread south. It will likely decrease Tuesday evening over the southern half of the area and end for most of the area Tuesday night. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over much of the area Wednesday. The rain will likely be most widespread over the area during the heat of the afternoon. The chance of rain will return Thursday, however, the rain will likely be more limited in coverage.

Futurecast updated every hour

Just how much rain: As of right now, it appears that most of the area has a good chance of seeing at least an inch of rain. Hi-res models show that there could be pockets with much heavier totals in the 3-5” range. It’s impossible to pinpoint the exact locations of these pockets, but just be aware that they will be possible. It will also be possible that a few areas could see totals of well below ½”.

Dry weather to return: The 10-day period will likely end with the return of the upper-level ridge late this week. This will likely mean that we will see very little rain and above-normal temperatures. We will see another warming trend start Friday with highs near normal in the middle 90s. We will likely return to the upper 90s by the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will remain close to normal in the middle 70s.