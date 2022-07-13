Highs Wednesday

It has been a triple-digit Wednesday but the rain and storms are most welcome. Our pesky high-pressure system finally retreated enough to allow a rainmaker to slip southward into the ArkLaTex. You could call it a summer cold front.

Current Pinpoint Doppler Radar

The scattered rain and storms will probably continue off and on during the overnight hours and, more than likely, slide into the southern ArkLaTex Thursday. As has been the norm lately, there is a chance of a few high and damaging wind gusts.

FUTURECAST

It appears that the triple-digit heat will stay at bay until the middle of next week. Thursday may see temperatures in deep East Texas near 100°. Friday and Saturday appear to be dry. However, our next weather maker enters the picture late Sunday into Monday. This will be our best chance at beneficial rain for much of the area.

7 Day Forecast

There will be slight chances of rain Tuesday and Tuesday night. By Wednesday our pesky high pressure in the desert Southwest will revisit the ArkLaTex and bring along a return to triple-digit heat. So, enjoy our rain chances while they last