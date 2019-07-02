Rain chances not as high Tuesday, but a few p.m. storms possible

After scattered storms across much of the region yesterday, Tuesday will bring drier weather to most areas, but we may still see a stray shower or two later today.

Tuesday forecast highs

This morning it is a carbon copy of yesterday as we have patchy fog, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the low 70s. Expecting that the sun will hold on longer today, and that will send our high temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with a light south and southwest breeze at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A ridge of high pressure has taken over for the time being, so rain will be hard to come by, but we may see a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm or two develop in the afternoon/evening heat. We have a few dissipating showers and storms north of I-30 this morning. The best rain chances look to be across deep east Texas and Louisiana due to the sea-breeze. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We may get one more push of scattered to widespread storms tomorrow as a similar weather pattern to Monday is expected Wednesday. This should hold highs in the 80s. Our severe weather threat looks low, but as we’ve seen with these summer storms, gusty winds can cause damage, as well as frequent lightning.

The Fourth of July should be mainly dry and hot as highs will be in the low 90s. If you are heading out to any of the evening firework festivities, temperatures will be in the low/mid 80s at sunset.

A ridge of high pressure will take control Friday through the weekend. Expect dry weather during this time with highs in the mid 90s.

7 day forecast

