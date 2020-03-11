Rain chances on the increase; a few strong storms possible Thursday evening

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday was another nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Similar to Tuesday, temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. Radar is quiet. However, we could see a pop-up shower or storm tonight. With the south wind, temperatures will only drop into the lower 60s areawide.

Thursday marks the beginning of changes to our forecast. Thursday will start off nice and warm with highs back in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon and evening, we will see a cold front approach from the north. As the front interacts with the moisture content, we will see showers and thunderstorms on the increase. Tomorrow evening, a few strong storms are possible along the Interstate 30 corridor. The main severe weather risk will be damaging winds and large hail. The front will slowly move south by Friday.

Models show the cold front stalling near the Interstate 20 corridor. The position of the front will be critical for temperatures on Friday. We will continue to see rain and thunderstorm chances for the weekend. The weekend will not be a total washout. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue next week too. I believe the better rain chances will occur for the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Through next week, the northern half of the ArkLaTex will see several inches of rain. Rainfall totals will drop off south of Interstate 20. For the next seven days, daytime highs will stay in the 70s with lows in the 60s.

The next seven days

Next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.