Rain chances on the increase into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy first day of summer in the ArkLaTex. Summer officially arrives at 4:44 PM. So far, we have seen some scattered showers around. Most of the rain has shifted to the north and east. In the last couple of days, the upper ridge has buckled and shifted to the west.

This week, we will be under the influence of an upper level trough. The trough will lead to daily scattered showers and storms. In addition, we will see daytime highs cooler by a few degrees. On Father’s Day, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you have any outdoor plans Sunday, you may have to dodge some scattered showers and storms around.

Highs for Sunday

Next week, we will see Saharan dust on the increase into the ArkLaTex. During the hurricane season, we will see a few rounds of Saharan dust travel from Africa and move into the United States. The dust does limit tropical development and that is some good news! For the next seven days, we will see highs in the 80s and 90s and lows in the 70s.

