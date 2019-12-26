Rain chances on the rise for Friday and Saturday

Thursday morning started off with lots of clouds and fog. Temperatures have warmed up nicely into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the 50s. Patchy fog may be possible.

Friday, temperatures will return to Thursday’s levels. The only difference will be is a few rain showers around. The likelihood of rain showers is low. However, rain chances really increase for Saturday. A cold front will make a move into the region Saturday afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk includes all of the ArkLaTex for the possibility of seeing a strong storm or two. The rain will finish up on early Sunday morning.

After a couple of days of sunshine and cooler temperatures, another low-pressure system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, we will see rain on the increase for Wednesday and Thursday. Models are still uncertain about the timing of the next system.

Thursday

71° / 53°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 71° 53°

Friday

69° / 62°
A few sprinkles
A few sprinkles 30% 69° 62°

Saturday

72° / 55°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 72° 55°

Sunday

65° / 37°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 65° 37°

Monday

60° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 35°

Tuesday

58° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 58° 39°

Wednesday

57° / 47°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 57° 47°

65°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

59°

9 AM
Sprinkles
30%
59°

62°

10 AM
Sprinkles
30%
62°

64°

11 AM
Sprinkles
30%
64°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

