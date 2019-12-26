Rain chances on the rise for Friday and Saturday

Thursday morning started off with lots of clouds and fog. Temperatures have warmed up nicely into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the 50s. Patchy fog may be possible.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Friday, temperatures will return to Thursday’s levels. The only difference will be is a few rain showers around. The likelihood of rain showers is low. However, rain chances really increase for Saturday. A cold front will make a move into the region Saturday afternoon and evening. A Marginal Risk includes all of the ArkLaTex for the possibility of seeing a strong storm or two. The rain will finish up on early Sunday morning.

SPC Outlook for Saturday

After a couple of days of sunshine and cooler temperatures, another low-pressure system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, we will see rain on the increase for Wednesday and Thursday. Models are still uncertain about the timing of the next system.

The next seven days

Texarkana next seven days

