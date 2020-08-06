Rain chances remain slim as the heat intensifies for the weekend..more rain possible late next week

Look very slim rain chances for Thursday night and Friday. Upper-level high pressure will build in and bring more normal temperatures for the weekend. Rain chances could increase by the end of next week.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rain was much harder to find as most of the area remained dry and definitely got hotter. Look for that warming trend to continue heading into the weekend. We will see upper-level high pressure expand to cover the southern half of the country in the coming days. This will pretty much remove any hope of rain for several days. It will also bring the return of temperatures that are more normal for this time of year. Look for daytime highs Friday to warm into the low to middle 90s. Lows Friday morning will mainly be in the lower 70s. By the weekend, we will see highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is 95. That is the hottest that our normal high gets, meaning that we are now in the hottest part of the year. The normal low for this time of year is 73. These normals will begin to slowly fall during the last half of the month.

This typical summer pattern will continue into the first of next week. By the middle of the week, models now indicate that we will see a weakness develop within the ridge to the east of our area. This disturbance will slowly drift to the west late next week and will allow for the return of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms that will peak each afternoon. Rain chances could begin as soon as Tuesday and will likely reach their peak by next Friday. In addition to the chance for some rain, we will also take the edge off of the heat as daytime highs could retreat a few degrees into the lower 90s.

We still haven’t hit 100 degrees in Shreveport so far this summer. A look at the longer-range weather outlook shows that the upper ridge that would be responsible for any extreme heat will likely settle back over the western half of the country. This means that it is unlikely that we would the century mark anytime in the next few weeks. Obviously, this could change so stay tuned!!

–Todd Warren