Rain chances return beginning Monday night

Clouds are hanging on tough in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer out west because of fewer clouds. Clouds will thicken up and increase tonight. Lows will fall into the 50s. Monday will be cloudy and much warmer compared to Sunday. Highs will warm in the 70s.

A strong cold front will enter the region late Monday night into Tuesday. The front will slowly move south. Similar to last week, the cold front will stall south of Interstate 20. We will see several rounds of rain and clouds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. No severe weather is expected.

Rainfall totals will not be as heavy as last week. The rain will clear out for Thursday evening. Through Thursday, we will see rainfall totals between 1-2″. The heavier totals will be south of Interstate 20. We will get a few days to dry out. Unfortunately, more rain is on the horizon for Sunday.

The next seven days

Sunday

64° / 54°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 64° 54°

Monday

75° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 63°

Tuesday

65° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 65° 45°

Wednesday

53° / 39°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 53° 39°

Thursday

47° / 31°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 47° 31°

Friday

50° / 35°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 50° 35°

Saturday

57° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 57° 47°

