Rain chances return beginning Monday night

Clouds are hanging on tough in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer out west because of fewer clouds. Clouds will thicken up and increase tonight. Lows will fall into the 50s. Monday will be cloudy and much warmer compared to Sunday. Highs will warm in the 70s.

A strong cold front will enter the region late Monday night into Tuesday. The front will slowly move south. Similar to last week, the cold front will stall south of Interstate 20. We will see several rounds of rain and clouds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. No severe weather is expected.

Rainfall totals will not be as heavy as last week. The rain will clear out for Thursday evening. Through Thursday, we will see rainfall totals between 1-2″. The heavier totals will be south of Interstate 20. We will get a few days to dry out. Unfortunately, more rain is on the horizon for Sunday.

