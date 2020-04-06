Rain chances stay low as temperatures increase..near record highs Wednesday

Our rain chances look low through Wednesday. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday. More rain possible Easter weekend.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were above normal despite the clouds and some scattered showers. Look for the warming trend to continue for the next few days. Temperatures will be above normal with overnight lows Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will climb into the low to middle 80s. With upper-level high pressure extending northward from the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll see even warmer temperatures Wednesday. Look for a mix of sunshine and lots of clouds. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. Wednesday’s record high in Shreveport is 89 degrees first set in 1882. There is a good chance this will fall.

The warming trend will end Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. This front will bring the likelihood of some showers and thunderstorms. While we could see some locally heavy rain, it appears that our risk for any severe weather is looking very low. Futurecast shows that rainfall potential from now through Thursday will be anywhere from one half to one inch for much of the area. Some locations could see totals of more than an inch. Right now it appears that that is most likely over the southern half of the area.

Cooler temperatures will settle in to close the workweek behind the front. Highs will settle back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s. The workweek will end with a mainly dry day Friday as we will be between disturbances.

Long-range models show that a second disturbance will move through the area sometime during the Easter weekend. As of right now, it appears that the best risk for any severe weather will be to our south. We still have some fine tuning to do on exactly when rain chances this weekend will be highest. Stay tuned.

–Todd Warren