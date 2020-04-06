Breaking News
COVID-19 cases top 1,000 in NWLA; new deaths reported in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto

Rain chances stay low as temperatures increase..near record highs Wednesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our rain chances look low through Wednesday. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday. More rain possible Easter weekend.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were above normal despite the clouds and some scattered showers. Look for the warming trend to continue for the next few days. Temperatures will be above normal with overnight lows Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Tuesday will climb into the low to middle 80s. With upper-level high pressure extending northward from the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll see even warmer temperatures Wednesday. Look for a mix of sunshine and lots of clouds. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. Wednesday’s record high in Shreveport is 89 degrees first set in 1882. There is a good chance this will fall.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The warming trend will end Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. This front will bring the likelihood of some showers and thunderstorms. While we could see some locally heavy rain, it appears that our risk for any severe weather is looking very low. Futurecast shows that rainfall potential from now through Thursday will be anywhere from one half to one inch for much of the area. Some locations could see totals of more than an inch. Right now it appears that that is most likely over the southern half of the area.

Cooler temperatures will settle in to close the workweek behind the front. Highs will settle back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s. The workweek will end with a mainly dry day Friday as we will be between disturbances.

Long-range models show that a second disturbance will move through the area sometime during the Easter weekend. As of right now, it appears that the best risk for any severe weather will be to our south. We still have some fine tuning to do on exactly when rain chances this weekend will be highest. Stay tuned.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 79° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 84° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 69°

Thursday

72° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 72° 52°

Friday

66° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 66° 51°

Saturday

69° / 57°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 69° 57°

Sunday

70° / 54°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 70° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss