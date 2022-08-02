We will continue to see the chance for a few spotty mainly afternoon or early evening t’storms for the next few days. The chance of rain will increase Friday and decrease again this weekend. Don’t expect much relief from the heat.

Plenty of heat: Look for the slightly above-normal temperatures to stick around which is not much of a surprise for the first part of August. Wednesday will begin with lows mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will return to the upper 90s for most of the area. We will probably see similar conditions for most of this week and next week. It appears that it could be slightly cooler Friday thanks to more clouds and a better chance of rain.

Rain is possible but don’t hold your breath: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see the chance of isolated mainly afternoon or early evening thunderstorms over the next several days as this summer’s upper-level ridge continues to be settled mainly over the southern Rockies. Wednesday will begin with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon. While the rain could develop anywhere, it appears that the best chance will be over Northwest Louisiana. As of right now, it appears that we will see similar conditions Thursday.

Futurecast updated every hour

A better chance of rain Friday: The upper-level ridge will begin to move back to the east late this week. A disturbance over its eastern edge could increase the chance of rain mainly Friday. The ridge will then settle over the central Plains by the end of the weekend. This will bring the return of the hot weather pattern next week with slight chances of rain and slightly above-normal temperatures. The good news is that it still looks like temperatures will stay below 100 degrees.

Rainfall potential: Despite seeing rain around the area each day this week, the very scattered nature of the rain will limit the amount that any particular location will receive. Pretty much all models indicate that we will see below-normal rainfall totals in the range of ¼ to 1/2”. Those lucky areas that get rain more often could see amounts of over 1”.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours