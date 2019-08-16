Rain chances stay low in the week ahead with above normal temperatures

Don’t look for much change in our weather for the next week. Rain will be hard to come by with above normal temperatures.

Friday was another dry day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to mid-70s and warmed to the mid to upper 90s. We likely won’t see much change during the next week. Upper-level high pressure will continue to limit the amount of rain that we see across the area. It will also bring slightly above normal temperatures. This weekend we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. We will only have a very slight chance for a random afternoon thunderstorm or two mainly over the southern quarter of the area.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Look for overnight temperatures this weekend to bottom out in the mid-70s. Daytime highs will likely return to the mid to upper 90s. Expect the humidity to be a touch on the high side once again. That may cause a need for more heat advisories as heat index values this weekend will likely be near 105 degrees.

The upper-level ridge will shift a little to the west next week but will keep a decent grip on our weather. That means that we will see a partly cloudy sky each day with only a slight chance for the hit or miss storm. Expect daytime highs to eventually settle into the mid-90s. Overnight lows will settle into the mid-70s. Some models do show a slightly higher chance for rain by the end of the week. If you get some rain, it likely won’t be much as rainfall totals will stay less than 1/2″ for the entire week for most areas.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/72.

Have a great weekend and check back to this article Friday evening at 830pm for a live update.

–Todd Warren

