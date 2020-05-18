Rain chances stay low through Thursday with warm temperatures..will increase for the holiday weekend

The chance for the scattered shower or thunderstorm will return to the forecast as soon as Tuesday for a small part of the area. We could see that scattered rain threat continue for much of the week ahead with near or above normal temperatures.

Your latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Monday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. The warm temperatures will likely stick around Tuesday with some sunshine for most of the area, however, we will have a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms over the southern edge of the area Tuesday afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry with nice weather once again Tuesday. Look for highs Tuesday to rebound back to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will likely be in the low to middle 60s.

The reason for Tuesday’s slight chance for rain is a boundary that will be stretched over the southern edge of the area Tuesday afternoon. This boundary will gradually shift to the north and bring that slight chance for rain with it for Wednesday. Some models are hinting that the best chance for rain Wednesday could be in the morning. Highs Wednesday will once again be in the low to middle 80s. Lows will be in the low to middle 60s.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

A large upper-level low that is currently to our northeast will lift out to the east. This will allow the wind above the ArkLaTex to become more southwesterly once again for the end of the week. That means that we will begin to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms increase for our area just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. As of right now, any rain this weekend looks to be rather scattered and mainly confined to the warmest part of the day during the afternoon and evening hours. Given the scattered nature of the expected rain, rainfall totals shouldn’t be too out of the ordinary. We’ll see seven day rainfall totals somewhere between one and two inches.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will stay above normal at night with lows generally in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs should be near or slightly above normal in the mid to upper 80s.

–Todd Warren