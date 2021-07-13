Rain chances stay low until the weekend with near-normal temperatures

Mainly dry weather will stick around until the weekend with plenty of heat and humidity. Rain chances increase this weekend and will stick around through all of next week with slightly cooler temperatures.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to lower 70s and have warmed into the low to middle 90s. Look for temperatures to stay pretty close to normal for the next few days. Wednesday will begin with lows in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely stay dry for the next few days. Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky Tuesday night. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds over the area Wednesday with rainfall looking doubtful. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows likely dipping into the low to middle 70s. We will see another mix of sunshine and clouds with a very small chance for a stray afternoon t’shower Thursday afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry not only for Thursday but for Friday as well.

Another upper-level disturbance will settle over the middle of the country by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week. This will gradually increase the threat of rain. As of right now, it still appears as if the chance of rain will be highest Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. We should see the rain threat decline by the end of next week.

Models indicate that we could once again receive a decent amount of rain in the next ten days with totals of one to three inches possible. Rainfall amounts will likely be highest over the northern half of the area which will be closer to the midwestern disturbance. Daytime temperatures will be cooler next week with highs retreating to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will settle into the lower 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the middle 90s.

