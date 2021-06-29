Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rain chances stay low until Thursday night and Friday with drier weather this weekend

Weather

Rain will remain rather spotty for the next few days with near-normal temperatures.  Showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday night and Friday and then become more spotty this weekend.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures Tuesday morning began in the low 70s and have warmed into the lower 90s.  We will see similar conditions Wednesday.  Lows Wednesday morning will likely return to the low to middle 70s.  Daytime highs will soar back into the low to middle 90s.

Rainfall has been rather isolated over most of the area today with the main focus of rain over the southwest half of the area.

Futurecast shows that any rain over us this afternoon will quickly end Tuesday evening.  We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday night.  Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with rainfall chances staying low.  Low clouds will likely form over us Wednesday night.  That will give way to another mix of sunshine and clouds for most of Thursday.  Another disturbance will approach the area from the north late Thursday afternoon.  This will produce more widespread rain over the northern half of the area.  Look for these showers and thunderstorms to gradually shift towards the south Thursday night and Friday.  That southerly shift will continue Friday night and by Saturday most of the rain will likely be focused to the south of the ArkLaTex.  An isolated shower will be possible this weekend and Monday, but rainfall chances are looking low for the Fourth of July weekend at this point.

The longer-range weather picture could be rather interesting for late next week.  We will likely see an above-normal chance of rain during the middle of next week.  It is possible that we could have a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that we will have to keep an eye on.  Most global models are not on board with this possibility, but it is something that we will have to watch. The National Hurricane Center is watching two potential storms in the Atlantic.

Daytime temperatures in the week ahead will stay near or slightly below normal.  Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.  Overnight lows will stay rather warm in the low to middle 70s.

–Todd Warren

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

