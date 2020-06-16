Rain chances stay low with a slow warming trend heading into the weekend

Look for temperatures to stay pretty close to normal for the next few days. Rain is looking unlikely but can’t totally be ruled out. Our next best shot at rain returns early next week.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Tuesday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen a few popup thunderstorms that have been confined to the southwestern half of the area. Temperatures have been close to normal with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Don’t expect much change in the next few days. We will continue to see temperatures that will be close to normal with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain is looking very unlikely but can’t totally be ruled out. If we do see any Wednesday, it will be over the western half of the area.

The rest of the workweek is looking partly cloudy, dry and a bit hotter. Daytime highs will return warm to the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will warm to the low to middle 70s. This dry weather pattern will likely continue through Saturday. The upper-level ridge will retreat enough to the west Sunday to allow a chance for the afternoon thunderstorm to begin to increase. Rainfall chances will likely increase for the first few days of next week as the mainly afternoon storms become more widespread. Once the rain increases, daytime temperatures will decrease. Highs will likely return to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows in the week ahead will stay above normal in the low to middle 70s.

High and low temperatures for Wednesday

While we will see several days late in the next seven days where rain will be possible, don’t expect to receive that much. Models show that most of the area could receive less than half an inch of rain.

–Todd Warren