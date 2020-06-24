Live Now
Rain chances to decrease in the coming days..Saharan dust arrives Friday

Rain chances to decrease in the coming days with warmer daytime temperatures. Saharan dust to become noticeable in the ArkLaTex Friday. A rather normal weather pattern sets up for next week.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We witnessed more sunshine over the northwest half of the area and more clouds and rain over the southeast. An upper-level disturbance is moving just south of our area and will begin to move away Wednesday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms that develop Wednesday afternoon will decrease Wednesday night. We will once again see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Thursday. Any rainfall should much more scattered in nature and once again confined to the southeast half of the area. Look for morning lows Thursday to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We will then settle into a more normal weather pattern for Friday, this weekend and most of next week. Expect to see some in and out sunshine during this period. Any shower or thunderstorm activity that develops will be very scattered as most locations will stay dry most days. Look for overnight lows to warm up a few degrees as we will eventually settle into the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs will creep closer to normal. We will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend and then the low 90s for all of next week.

By now, you have probably heard about the plume of Saharan dust that is headed towards the ArkLaTex. Models show that you will probably notice much more hazy conditions starting Friday. It appears that this could stick around through the weekend. We might catch a brief break early next week.

Since we have a chance for a few thunderstorms, I will try to set up a live update this afternoon at 4:30 pm. I will also do a live update this evening at 8:30 pm that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

