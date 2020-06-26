Rain chances to decrease this weekend with more normal temperatures..rain could increase again just in time for the Fourth of July weekend

Look for rain chances to decrease for the next several days. Temperatures should return to more normal levels. Rain will likely increase again by the end of next week just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Friday was a cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms around the ArkLatex. Temperatures were once again well below normal with highs in the 80s. Look for less rain, a few peeks of sunshine and hotter temperatures starting this weekend. Models including Futurecast now show that any rain starting Saturday should be more isolated in nature. We will likely see more pop up storms develop as highs Saturday climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows Saturday morning will likely be in the low to middle 70s.

Upper-level high pressure will build over the middle of the country next week. This will continue to limit the rain for much of the week as highs will remain mainly in the lower 90s and lows will remain in the low to middle 70s. We will continue to see just a slight chance for the isolated afternoon thunderstorm through Wednesday.

This ridge will migrate enough to the west by the end of the week to allow the threat of rain to increase starting Thursday. We will then continue to see more numerous afternoon t’showers through next weekend. Look for highs to mainly be in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay in the low to middle 70s.

The Saharan dust has arrived in the ArkLaTex but is difficult to detect due to today’s rain. It should be more noticeable Saturday before decreasing some Sunday and early next week. Models show another plume of thicker dust returning by the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren