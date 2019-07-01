Rain chances to decrease with hotter temperatures late this week

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will decrease for Tuesday and increase once again Wednesday. Temperatures will stay below normal for the middle part of the work week. Drier and hotter conditions expected for the end of the workweek and the beginning of the weekend.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day across the Arklatex with a mix of sun, clouds, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures began in the low 70s. Daytime highs climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Look for the scattered showers and thunderstorms to end during the overnight hours Monday night.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Tuesday will see a mix of lots of clouds and a little bit of sunshine. We will see just a slight chance for the stray afternoon thunderstorm. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will once again be in the low 70s. Look for the chance for scattered thunderstorms to increase once again Wednesday. We will see a mostly cloudy sky with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high-pressure will then strengthen over our area. This will reduce rainfall chances for the Fourth of July holiday. We will likely see hot and dry conditions for Friday and probably Saturday. Temperatures will be above normal with highs both days in the mid-90s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s. Look for the chance for the hit or miss storm to return as the upper-level Ridge weakens to close the weekend and begin next week. The seven day period will end with highs in the low-90s and lows in the mid-70s. Both are pretty close to normal for this time of year.

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forecast

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 92/72.

—Todd Warren

