Rain chances to end giving way to the possibly dangerous combination of heat and humidity

Gov. Edwards to share COVID-19 update as cases rise to over 70K
The threat for rain will pretty much end Wednesday night. Hot and humid conditions return starting Thursday with some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far possible by this weekend.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy day with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. We have not seen the coverage with the rain that we have seen recently. That trend in decreasing the rain will continue Wednesday night and Thursday. Look for any rain to end Wednesday night. We will see more sunshine mixing in with the clouds Thursday. Most of the area will stay dry Thursday. A few models do show a weakening cluster of storm entering the northern part of the area before it dissipates. Most models, however, keep our area pretty much dry. One thing is for certain Thursday. Temperatures will be hotter and close to normal. Look for lows Thursday morning to begin in the middle 70s. We will see daytime highs Thursday afternoon in the low to middle 90s.

The reason for the hotter and drier weather outlook is the intensification of an upper-level ridge of high pressure that is also expanding to the east. This ridge will pretty much eliminate any hope for rain and will also create even hotter temperatures. Look for daytime highs to climb to the mid to upper 90s by the weekend. This heat combined with lots of humidity will create heat index values that will likely surpass 105 degrees possibly as soon as Friday. This will likely continue through most of next week with very little if any rainfall.

The longer-range outlook shows that this hot and dry weather pattern could last not only through next week but possibly the week after that. We could see a slight chance for the stray afternoon storm return by next Friday, but any rain that we could get looks to be rather isolated at this time. Temperatures will likely continue to be above normal. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

