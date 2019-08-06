Tracking the Tropics banner

Rain chances to end with triple-digit heat on the horizon

We’ll have one more day of isolated t’showers around the ArkLaTex. We then settle into the hottest weather pattern of the year later this week. Triple-digit heat now looking more promising.

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid 70s and warmed into the low to middle 90s. We once again witnessed some scattered thundershowers around the area. These storms were triggered by the heat of the day. Consequently, expect the rain to quickly end after sunset this evening. We will see a similar scenario play out for one more day on Wednesday. However, it is looking as if the rain will probably be more isolated and harder to find. Expect lows Wednesday morning in the mid to upper 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 90s. See the latest on current rain and Futurecast’s projection of Wednesday’s rain below:

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop
Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Upper level high pressure that is now to the west of the ArkLatex will gradually settle over our area later this week. This will end any chance for rain across the area. It will also bring the hottest temperatures of the summer so far. We’ll see highs in the upper 90s by the end of the workweek. It is quite possible that highs will reach the triple digits for the first time this summer by the weekend. The upper level ridge and hence the heat could stick around through most of next week. This is all taking place during what is typically our hottest time of the year on average.

Average High/Low for today’s date 95/73.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 79°
% ° 79°

Wednesday

97° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 79°

Thursday

97° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 79°

Friday

98° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 98° 79°

Saturday

100° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 100° 79°

Sunday

100° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 79°

Monday

100° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
84°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
87°

90°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
90°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
92°

93°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
18%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
94°

