Rain chances to increase starting Sunday..temperatures to return to normal levels

Look for mainly dry and hot weather through Saturday. Rainfall chances begin to increase Sunday. Models now hinting at a much wetter weather picture by the end of next week.

Thursday was another partly cloudy day with plenty of heat and humidity and very limited rainfall. Look for this weather pattern to continue into the weekend. The workweek will end Friday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. An isolated shower will be possible but the vasts majority of the area will stay dry. Look for lows Friday morning to be in the lower 70s. We will see daytime highs in the low to middle 90s. Saturday looks to be a carbon copy of Friday with highs back to the low to middle 90s. Once again, I wouldn’t expect much of any rain.

That could change by the end of the weekend. It still appears that we will see a bit of a pattern change around the country that will begin Sunday and continue through all of next week. With upper-level high pressure weakening over our area, we’ll see a chance for the hit-or-miss storm return to our area Sunday afternoon. We will close the weekend Sunday with highs staying above normal in the low to middle 90s.

Expect the chance for showers and thunderstorms to increase above thorugh most of next week. Any rain next week will be rather scattered in nature. The Weather Prediction Center indicates that we can expect rainfall totals for the next seven days to add up to less than 3/4″ for most of the area. Keep in mind that this only for the next seven days. Some long-range models indicate that we could see heavier rainfall totals next weekend.

Thanks to more clouds and possibly some rain, daytime temperatures will return to more normal levels. Look for daytime highs to settle back to the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will stay slightly above normal in the low 70s.

