Rain chances to increase Thursday; a little taste of fall for the last weekend of summer

The chance of rain will increase a little for Thursday. Drier and cooler air will then settle into the ArkLaTex for the rest of the week. Another tropical depression could form over the western Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were pretty close to normal with rather limited rainfall. Look for rain chances to increase a little Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will be rather warm for this time of year as we will see overnight lows in the lower 70s. Normal for this time of year is in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Thursday will be near normal as we return to the mid to upper 80s over most of the area. It could be a little cooler over the northern edge of our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread during the afternoon. Most models show that the chances could be highest over the northwest half of the area.

Drier and slightly cooler air will begin to invade the area Friday. Look for the return of lots of sunshine starting Friday. This dry weather pattern will settle in for a while. We could stay totally dry through most of next week. Below normal temperatures will settle in by the weekend. We’ll see daytime highs ease to the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will only see a slight warm-up next week as highs will slowly return to the mid to upper 80s. Lows will remain in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Now that Sally has made landfall, our attention turns to a disturbance over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center indicates that as of right now there is a moderate chance that this system will develop into a depression. Futurecast is showing that this system could develop by the weekend. Most longer-range models keep this system well to the south of our area. We will have to keep an eye on it. Note that its presence is one reason why we will experience an extended break from the humidity thanks to the northeasterly wind on the top of its circulation. I will have an update on this disturbance and the latest Two Week Weather Outlook in my live update this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

