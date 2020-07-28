Rain chances to increase Wednesday and again Friday..drier weather sets up early next week

Look for thunderstorms to increase in coverage and intensity Wednesday. More scattered storms will return for Friday and Saturday. We will then settle into a drier and hotter weather pattern next week. Tropical Depression 9 or possibly Tropical Storm Isaias is forming in the Atlantic and could head to Florida.

Tuesday was another day of sunshine and clouds across the ArkLaTex. Once again today rainfall has been rather isolated in nature. Temperatures have once again stayed below normal and that will likely continue Wednesday as the clouds and scattered thunderstorms will probably be more numerous. Look for lows Tuesday night to settle into the middle 70s with an increase in clouds late. Futurecast indicates that we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the northwestern edge of the area very late Tuesday night. The disturbance causing this potential rain will gradually spread to the southeast. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage and intensity over all of the area Wednesday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but we could see some locally heavy rain in spots.

Once this disturbance clears the area, rainfall chances will decrease Thursday as any rain that develops will be very isolated in nature. Because we will likely see more sunshine, temperatures will be warmer with highs Thursday in the low to middle 90s. The threat for rain will increase a little Friday and Saturday as another disturbance approaches from the northwest. Once this system clears, we should see upper-level high pressure build more towards the east. This will begin to limit the rain and crank up the heat a little by the middle of next week. After highs this weekend in the upper 80s to low 90s, we should warm back to the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows for the rest of the week will stay in the low to middle 70s.

The disturbance in the Atlantic that I mentioned yesterday will likely become Tropical Storm Isaias if it hasn’t already by the time you read this. The National Hurricane Center indicates that this storm will eventually move to the northwest and could move into Florida this weekend. As of right now, it is expected to remain a tropical storm. It is still possible that the track could shift further west, but it’s doubtful that it will be far enough to the west to impact our area. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren