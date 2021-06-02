Rain chances to stay low Thursday and then increase this weekend

Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry Thursday. The chance of rain will increase this weekend and stick around well into next week. We should start to dry out and warm up by the end of next week.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were a little cooler this morning thanks to fewer clouds as lows were in the middle 60s. This afternoon we have warmed into the low to middle 80s. Expect similar conditions Thursday. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s north to the low to middle 60s south.

Futurecast shows that we will see mainly dry conditions with a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. Expect sunshine Thursday to mix with a few more clouds. Most of the area will stay dry as most models that any rain if it develops will be confined to the southern quarter of the area. The clouds will increase Thursday night and we will start to see an increase in the rain threat Friday.

The rain will become much more widespread this weekend and early next week as an upper-level disturbance slowly moves across Texas and into the middle of the country. Models continue to show that most of the area can expect at least two inches of rain in the coming week to ten days. Most of this rain will fall this weekend and early next week. Severe weather cannot totally be ruled out. If it does occur, it should be rather isolated.

Upper-level high pressure will try to develop to our west and southwest late next week. This will reduce the chance of rain late next week and next weekend. It will also bring more normal temperatures. High temperatures will be below normal during most of the week ahead as clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the low to middle 80s. We should see highs closer to normal in the upper 80s by the end of next week. Overnight lows will be near or slightly above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s for most of the week.

–Todd Warren