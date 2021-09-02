Rain chances will decrease as heat levels increase into the Labor Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This Thursday, we have a cold front to the south of Interstate 20. The front is sparking a few scattered showers and storms in Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. The storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours. Tonight, we will see lows dropping down into the 70s. For Friday, we will see more heat with highs into the middle 90s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see another Heat Advisory issued for Friday.

As we head towards the Labor Day weekend, the weather theme will continue to be lots of heat and humidity. By Sunday and Monday, an upper disturbance moves into range to bring us our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, highs will soar into the upper 90s out ahead of the cold front. As the front advances to the south, highs will only warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Monday. A slight rain chance is possible for Tuesday too.

Highs for Friday

Models keep the ArkLaTex in northerly flow which means lower humidity will stick around for a while. Despite the lower humidity, highs will stay in the lower 90s. Lows at night should dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The morning temperatures will be a delightful feel next week! In the tropics, we are watching a tropical wave near Mexico with a low chance of development. However, we will keep an eye on it because some models are hinting it will move into the Gulf of Mexico!!

The next seven days