Rain chances will increase Sunday-Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the heat, Saturday has turned out to be a really nice afternoon. So far, the rain has remained to our east and north. I am expecting to see a few showers and storms enter the region at some point this afternoon or evening. This evening, the storms will fizzle around sunset. For Sunday, we will see more scattered thunderstorms. Before the thunderstorms hit, I am thinking highs will warm into the lower and middle 90s.

Starting Monday, the upper ridge will be far enough to the west to allow for the upper trough to become the main weather story. High rain chances are expected for Monday-Wednesday. It will not be an all-day rain but the timing of the rain should limit much daytime heating. For July, we should see temperatures in the 90s and we will see highs in the 80s!! Enjoy the 80s while they last!

The pattern will reflip itself heading into next weekend. As the rain chances decrease, the upper high will make its return to the ArkLaTex. The 80s will be an afterthought as the daytime highs will return back into the 90s. Next weekend into early next week, highs will be in the upper 90s!!

The next seven days