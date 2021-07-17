Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Rain chances will increase Sunday-Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the heat, Saturday has turned out to be a really nice afternoon. So far, the rain has remained to our east and north. I am expecting to see a few showers and storms enter the region at some point this afternoon or evening. This evening, the storms will fizzle around sunset. For Sunday, we will see more scattered thunderstorms. Before the thunderstorms hit, I am thinking highs will warm into the lower and middle 90s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Starting Monday, the upper ridge will be far enough to the west to allow for the upper trough to become the main weather story. High rain chances are expected for Monday-Wednesday. It will not be an all-day rain but the timing of the rain should limit much daytime heating. For July, we should see temperatures in the 90s and we will see highs in the 80s!! Enjoy the 80s while they last!

The pattern will reflip itself heading into next weekend. As the rain chances decrease, the upper high will make its return to the ArkLaTex. The 80s will be an afterthought as the daytime highs will return back into the 90s. Next weekend into early next week, highs will be in the upper 90s!!

The next seven days

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss