Rain chances will return to the region beginning Tuesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday has turned out to be a nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures warmed up nicely into the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s for Monday. Beginning Tuesday, we will see changes coming to the region which means more rain.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A cold front will begin to move into the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. We will see a few showers and storms with that system. However, rain chances will begin to increase for Tuesday night and Wednesday. A stronger upper level system will help usher colder air in Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the rain during the period could be heavy. I am expecting several inches of rain in spots.

Rainfall amounts through next week

The rain will exit on Thursday. Next weekend is looking really nice. Although, daytime highs will only be into the 50s. Lows into the 30s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

73° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 73° 53°

Monday

73° / 57°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 73° 57°

Tuesday

75° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 65°

Wednesday

74° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 52°

Thursday

55° / 38°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 55° 38°

Friday

55° / 38°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 55° 38°

Saturday

58° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 58° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

66°

7 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

11 PM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
10%
58°

58°

1 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories