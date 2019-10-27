Rain chances will return to the region beginning Tuesday

Sunday has turned out to be a nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures warmed up nicely into the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s for Monday. Beginning Tuesday, we will see changes coming to the region which means more rain.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A cold front will begin to move into the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. We will see a few showers and storms with that system. However, rain chances will begin to increase for Tuesday night and Wednesday. A stronger upper level system will help usher colder air in Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the rain during the period could be heavy. I am expecting several inches of rain in spots.

Rainfall amounts through next week

The rain will exit on Thursday. Next weekend is looking really nice. Although, daytime highs will only be into the 50s. Lows into the 30s.

The next seven days

