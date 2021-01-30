Rain coming to an end tonight; sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Light rain continues to fall over Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Temperatures are warm in the 60s. As the upper low moves away, we will skies on the decrease tonight. Sunday morning, temperatures will be dropping down into the 30s and 40s.

The next few days will be amazing! Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s. Although, Sunday will be a breezy afternoon with winds out of the northwest 10-15 mph. As the winds relax, lows will drop fall to near freezing Monday morning. An upper ridge will keep us sunny and dry through Thursday.

Highs for Monday

The next weather maker will arrive on Thursday. Similar to Saturday’s system, the main storm track will pass to the north of the ArkLaTex. Rain will begin on Thursday and it may end on Friday. As of now, models aren’t handling the strength and timing of the upper feature. The good news is we have plenty of time for models to become in better agreement. For the next seven days, highs will stay in the 50s and 60s.

The next seven days