Rain could return this weekend with a tropical system moving near the ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – Look for mainly dry conditions to continue through Friday. What could become Tropical Storm Claudette could bring rain to part of the ArkLaTex this weekend. More rain will be possible early next week.

Wednesday was another hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and have returned to the middle 90s this afternoon thanks to an abundant supply of sunshine. Today was a mainly dry day and that will likely continue Thursday and Friday. Look for lows Thursday morning to once again be in the low to middle 70s. We will see daytime highs Thursday in the middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that we can once again expect to see a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday with the vast majority of the area once again staying dry. We will stay partly cloudy Thursday night and Friday with very little rain.

It still appears likely that we will see a tropical depression form over the western Gulf of Mexico in the next few days. There is also a good chance that this could become Tropical Storm Claudette. There is also a chance that this system will bring some rain to much of our area this weekend. Given the uncertainty on the path that this system will eventually take, it’s somewhat difficult to pinpoint exactly how much rain our area will receive. Global models are in decent agreement that we will see this system track well southeast of our area. If that occurs, rainfall potential should be somewhat limited. If it tracks further northwest then we will see much more rain. While we do have good agreement from model to model today, we have not seen much consistency from model run to model run. That’s why this latest projection is not yet set in stone.

The storm will move away from our area Sunday and rainfall chances will temporarily decrease. A cold front will then approach the area late Monday, Monday night, or possibly Tuesday. The front will bring another good chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect drier conditions for the middle of next week. The chance of rain could increase a little late next week. If the tropical system track as currently indicated, our area will get most of its rain from the cold front and amounts should be in the ½” to 1” range.

Temperatures next week will turn a bit cooler behind this front. Highs should dip into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows could ease into the upper 60s to lower 70s. We should see another warming trend begin by the end of next week with low rainfall chances.

–Todd Warren