Rain decreases Thursday night and Friday but will return Friday night into Saturday

Look for the clouds to hang around for a few more days with more rain on the way. A cold front that will move through the area Saturday will bring more normal temperatures that will stick around. Sunshine returns Sunday and continues into next week.

Thursday was another cloudy and soggy day around the ArkLaTex. We will be between disturbances Friday as we wait for the next cold front to arrive Saturday. Look for a cloudy Friday with a slight chance for some light rain. Temperatures will begin in the low to middle 40s and will warm to the 50s north to the low to middle 60s south. Look for showers and a few thunderstorms to increase Friday night as the front approaches. This rain will end from northwest to southeast late Friday night into Saturday morning. We could end Saturday with some sunshine over the northern half of the area. Highs Saturday will occur during the morning as we peak in the upper 50s to low 60s.

With our recent rains, some of our area lakes and rivers are rising. Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Cooler air will then settle into the ArkLaTex with temperatures near or slightly below normal starting Sunday. We will likely see the cool temperatures hang around through next week and possibly for the rest of the month. Our next chance for rain could return as soon as late Wednesday, but our next best chance for rain will likely hold off until next Thursday. Thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday as another front approaches. Temperatures by then could warm into the low 60s so we will have to keep an eye on this system for the possibility for more severe weather. As of right now, the jury is still out.

Chilly temperatures will then linger in the extended period with highs mainly in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s. As of this writing, long-range models have removed any snow from the outlook that I mentioned yesterday. They are now tracking this system further south. I’ll have another update coming up live Thursday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren