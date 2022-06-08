FUTURETRACK

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Feast or famine. That’s been the rule for the ArkLaTex rain the last few days. High pressure is expanding from northern Mexico into West Texas. But still not strong enough to keep thunderstorm complexes from developing and affecting the northern parts of our area this morning. But, the rest of the area will likely be dry and hot as the Upper-Level High Pressure strengthens.

Highs Today

Highs Tomorrow

Thus, afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s with heat index levels in the low 100s. Thursday weather will be much the same with a storm complex moving from NW to SE across the northern half of the ArkLaTex.

7 Day Forecast

By Friday, the trend weakens as high pressure strengthens. That will allow heat and humidity to soar into the upper 90s and maybe near 100. A weak front will flirt with the northern parts of our area, but likely will be of little help. Our best chance of rain will come from the simple Seabreeze activity if there is any at all. Do stay safe from the heat.