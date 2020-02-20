Rain ends as we move through Thursday morning.. cold and breezy this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered rain will continue this morning before tapering off in most areas by the noon hour. It will remain cold and breezy throughout the day.

The final push of rainfall is moving in this morning, with rain expected to impact the morning commute across much of the region.

1-hour radar loop

In addition to the rain, it will be cold today, as morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Rain, lingering clouds, and a breezy north wind will hold high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon so grab a jacket if you are going outside. A north and northeast wind will gust up to 20 to 25 miles per hour at times.

Thursday forecast highs



Rain will taper off through the morning with perhaps a light lingering shower in some areas this afternoon. Clouds may hold on for a few hours before we begin to clear. Some late-day sunshine will be possible for most of us.



Clearing skies and light wind tonight, combined with the cold temperatures today will make for a very cold overnight. Lows are going to drop below freezing in all areas into the 20s and low 30s.

Thursday night into Friday morning forecast lows



It will be nice to see sunshine back in all areas Friday, enjoy it, because clouds and rain will return this weekend. Even with sunshine highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees Friday.

A cool and cloudy day is expected Saturday ahead of our next disturbance. If headed out to the Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport, we won’t have any rainfall, with parade temperatures in the 50s. Rain returns late in the weekend, but at this point it doesn’t look to be heavy or carry any threat for severe weather.

