Rain has returned and will stick around through most of next week

Weather

Scattered showers and thundershowers have returned to the ArkLaTex.  Look for a good chance of rain to hang around through possibly Thursday of next week.  A month’s worth of rain will be possible in the coming week.  A warmer and drier pattern tries to set up late next week.

Friday was a cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex.  Scattered showers been creeping northward through the southern half of the area.  The cause of the clouds and rain is an upper-level disturbance that has settled into SW TX.  Upper-level ridging to the west and east of this system will block it from moving very much.  Consequently, it is likely that we will see a month’s worth of rain over much of our area.  

Futurecast shows the scattered showers and t’storms decreasing Friday night.  As temperatures Saturday warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across the area Saturday.  We will then continue to see off-and-on periods of rain Saturday night, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.  

By Thursday, we should start to see our disturbance lift to the northeast and be replaced by the upper-level ridge to our west.  This will begin to decrease the threat of rain Thursday.  An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm will remain possible through next weekend, but most of the area will stay day on any particular day.  

Severe weather will likely not be much of a concern during our rainy period.  If we have any severe weather issues, they will be very isolated.  The main threat that we will have to be aware of is the potential for flash flooding.  Most of the area should expect to see anywhere from three to five inches of rain from now through next Thursday.  It is possible that we could see some isolated reports of more than seven inches. Once the rain finally ends, our attention will turn to area lakes and rivers as we move through the next few weeks.

Temperatures in the week ahead will be below normal.  Daytime highs will mainly be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.  As the rain decreases, temperatures will increase with highs returning to more normal levels in the upper 80s to low 90s by the end of next week.  Thanks to the clouds and rain, overnight lows will persistently be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

–Todd Warren  

Don't Miss