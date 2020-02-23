Rain increases tonight and Monday; next week looking dry

Happy Sunday! Temperatures are mild in the ArkLaTex. Rain is beginning to increase especially along the Interstate 30 corridor. An upper level low will aid more rain and possible thunderstorm tonight and Monday morning. Tonight, temperatures will hold steady or increase slightly.

The rain will begin to move to the east before midday Monday. As the cold front clears and breezy southwest wind, temperatures will moderate into the 60s and 70s. A secondary front will arrive on Tuesday. With the lack of moisture, the front will move through rain-free. Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs.

Throughout the rest of the work week, we will see lots of sunshine. It is much needed! Temperatures will gradually warm back in the 60s by the weekend. As we start March, we will see rain chances return to the forecast.

