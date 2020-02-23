Rain increases tonight and Monday; next week looking dry

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Sunday! Temperatures are mild in the ArkLaTex. Rain is beginning to increase especially along the Interstate 30 corridor. An upper level low will aid more rain and possible thunderstorm tonight and Monday morning. Tonight, temperatures will hold steady or increase slightly.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The rain will begin to move to the east before midday Monday. As the cold front clears and breezy southwest wind, temperatures will moderate into the 60s and 70s. A secondary front will arrive on Tuesday. With the lack of moisture, the front will move through rain-free. Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 40s for highs.

Throughout the rest of the work week, we will see lots of sunshine. It is much needed! Temperatures will gradually warm back in the 60s by the weekend. As we start March, we will see rain chances return to the forecast.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

56° / 55°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 56° 55°

Monday

72° / 44°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 72° 44°

Tuesday

64° / 39°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 64° 39°

Wednesday

48° / 30°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 48° 30°

Thursday

56° / 35°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 56° 35°

Friday

62° / 37°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 62° 37°

Saturday

63° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 63° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
58°

59°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
59°

59°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
59°

59°

1 AM
Showers
50%
59°

59°

2 AM
Light Rain
60%
59°

59°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

60°

4 AM
Light Rain
70%
60°

60°

5 AM
Light Rain
60%
60°

60°

6 AM
Showers
50%
60°

60°

7 AM
Showers
40%
60°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories